Online poker giant PokerStars has furthered its allegiance to the world of esports by teaming up with professional organization Furia.

Founded in 2017, Furia is Brazilian’s leading esports team, best known for its success with popular esports title Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

The partnership between the two will provide poker and esports communities with “unique entertainment opportunities and content,” the press release states.

“The team at Furia work very hard, lead by example, and are always looking to improve and evolve,” said Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Associate Director of Public Relations, PokerStars. “This approach, as well as their general ethos, sits extremely well with what we aim for at PokerStars. It will be exciting for us to see what we can bring our community and how we can engage new audiences by working together with such a passionate team.”

Team Furia has a close connection with Andre Akkari, PokerStars’ long-time ambassador and one of Brazil’s most successful poker players. Akkari is the current CEO of Furia and one of the main investors of the company.

“Poker plays a natural part in Furia’s DNA,” said Akkari. “It’s all about making optimal decisions in the moment for long-term results. The partnership is a natural step for expansion as we look to move beyond eSports.”