It has been a full year since Pennsylvania became the fourth US state to launch licensed online poker in the country, with PokerStars becoming the first—and still only—operator to go live in the state.

To celebrate its first year in business, PokerStars PA held a special one-year anniversary tournament series. The series concluded on Monday and awarded over $1.1 million in prize money.

The operator dealt its first real money hand in the Keystone State on November 4, 2019, marking the operator’s second regulated US state, following a New Jersey entry four years prior.

After conducting a two-day soft launch test, PokerStars became fully operational on November 6.