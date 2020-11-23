Run it Once Poker has launched SNG leaderboards, an extension to its existing week-long cash game leaderboards, as the operator continues to promote its new sit and go concept, SNG Select.
The innovative new format offers players the choice to play a three-handed, winner-takes-all, hyper-turbo sit and go in one of two ways: Either “Classic,” with the usual fixed first placed prize, or as a lottery sit and go, dubbed Cub3d, where the first place prize is randomized and only revealed at the end of the tournament.
Regardless of the choice, players play in the same player pool.
The operator revealed details of the format in late October, started private testing over the first days of November, and launched it soon after.