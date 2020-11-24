While Main Events are still underway, the big live festivals that played out virtually this month have almost come to an end—and, despite seemingly ambitious guarantees across the board, have been a resounding success.

Partypoker’s annual Caribbean Poker Party (CPP) is in its final stretch with over $10 million guaranteed across its series. GGPoker concluded the Battle of Malta (BoM) last Sunday, featuring $30 million in series guarantee spanning three weeks.

Both sites held their final Day 1s of their Main Events on Sunday; each guaranteed seven figures. Though very different in size and stature, both met their respective guarantees.

The CPP Main Event, boasting a guaranteed $5 million prize pool for a buy-in of $5300, had just two Day 1 starting flights with re-entry limited to just one per flight. Battle of Malta’s Main Event promised $3 million guaranteed but had an entry fee ten times lower and comprised of 32 Day 1 flights, each allowing multiple re-entries.