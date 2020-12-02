With the coronavirus still causing live event closures, PokerStars will host two live festivals online this month: The Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) returns on the international client, while the Belgian Poker Challenge plays out on PokerStars.BE. Both run this week.

It will be the third BSOP hosted online this year: The first ran in April, replacing a live stop originally scheduled in Rio de Janeiro. A second festival played online in June.

The series kicks off today and runs through to Sunday. While it targets the Brazilian market, it is open to all players on the global dot-com liquidity pool.

There are 23 events on the BSOP schedule, with a total of $1.23 million guaranteed, an average of just over $50,000 per event. Buy-ins range from $11 through to a $540 high-roller.

The Main Event is a two-day affair, with a $300,000 guarantee and a buy-in of $215.

The Belgian series plays out online this weekend, with a slim schedule of seven events. Traditionally, PokerStars hosts one or two BPC festivals a year, with at least one at Grand Casino Namur, the operator’s licensed partner in the country.