PokerStars’ iconic weekly Sunday Million will undergo a big change to its format and pricing this weekend.

This Sunday, December 6, PokerStars is more than doubling the guarantee of online poker’s oldest tournament to $2.5 million. It has also set the buy-in back to the classic $215 price point and has structured it as a progressive knockout tournament.

The event will need to attract 12,500 entries instead of the usual 10,000 to cover its guarantee. However, as the tournament is a PKO , this should not be too difficult: in the past, PKO editions of the Sunday Million have always brought a healthy turnout.

The last PKO Sunday Million, held in March, with a standard $1 million guarantee, attracted 14,502 entries for a prize pool of $1.45 million. In comparison, the regular edition a week prior only just covered.

However, this Sunday will mark the first time that the tournament has been played in PKO format with a $215 buy-in. $100 goes towards regular prize pool; the other $100 will go on the heads of every player as a progressive bounty. PokerStars takes $15 as a tournament fee.