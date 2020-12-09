With the online part of the official international WSOP 2020 Main Event in the rearview mirror, GGPoker sets its eyes on its next huge tournament series: the WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series.

Kicking off officially this Sunday and running into the New Year, the WSOP Circuit series makes its return with another massive $100 million guaranteed prize pool.

Like the previous edition, there are 18 Gold Ring events. They boast over $30 million in guarantees alone, an average of $1.7 million per event. Buy-ins across these events range from $50 to $10,300.

Standout events include the Big 50, featuring a $1 million guarantee for a buy-in of $50; a $170 buy-in Mini Main Event guaranteeing $2 million; and a $10K buy-in Super MILLION$ guaranteeing $5 million.

There is also a Christmas special PLOSSUS event for Omaha players guaranteeing $1.225 million and a New Year special COLOSSUS promising $2.021 million, both featuring multiple Day 1s for a buy-in of $400.

The $1700 Main Event marks the biggest attraction of the series.