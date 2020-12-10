PokerStars PA has announced the return of its largest online poker tournament in Pennsylvania.

Coming back for its third iteration on December 27, Pennsyl-MANIA this time boasts a record-breaking guaranteed prize pool of $500,000 making it the largest guaranteed online poker tournament to ever be offered in the Keystone State.

But ahead of the big event, the operator will be running another series for tournament players -*Turbo Week* – featuring over 50 fast-paced progressive knockout tournaments with total guarantees of $500,000. It runs from December 13 through to December 20.

Pennsyl- MANIA Third Edition Marks the Biggest Guaranteed Tournament in Pennsylvania

The third-running of the operator’s most successful tournament in Pennsylvania will return at the end of the month with the largest guarantee ever offered for a single tournament by the site in the US regulated market.

The buy-in remains the same at $200 ($186+$14), so the value of the tournament increases significantly. This means that the tournament will now need to require at least 2689 entries to ensure it does not overlay.

As in the previous instances, the event is scheduled to last two days, with the first day kicking off on Sunday, December 27 at 17:00 ET and running for approximately 8 hours. Play will then resume with Day 2 starting in the evening of Monday, December 28 at 19:00 ET.

Every player will receive a 15,000 chip starting stack and players can re-enter up to 5 times during the late registration period which lasts 4 hours 35 minutes.

Satellites and Depositor Freeroll Available

To make it easier for players with small bankrolls, PokerStars PA is offering a myriad of satellites, running four times every day at 14:15 ET, 17:15 ET, 19:15 ET, 22:15 ET. Each of them guarantees two to three seats, with a few of them even guaranteeing 25 to 30 seats. These satellites are available at $10, $20, and $30 buy-ins.

A special Depositor Freeroll is also being run to celebrate the biggest online poker tournament in state history giving away seats to the Pennsyl-MANIA.

All players have to do is make a deposit of at least $30 using the bonus code MANIA on PokerStar PA before 13:59 ET on December 27 and they will automatically get a seat in the freeroll.

The Depositor Freeroll runs at 14:00 ET on December 27 – three hours ahead of the event. The top 50 finishers win seats into the $200 buy-in Pennsyl-MANIA tournament.

Pennsyl- MANIA 3 At a Glance:

Kicks off on Sunday, December 27 at 17:00 ET

$500,000 Guaranteed

$200 Buy-in

Satellites running from $10

Depositor Freeroll awarding worth $10,000 in tickets to Pennsyl- MANIA

A Look Back at Pennsyl-MANIA’s History

The Pennsyl-MANIA tournament made its debut in May for a $200 buy-in and boasting a $250,000 guarantee – half of what is being guaranteed for the upcoming edition. That edition ended up attracting 2774 entries, including 1760 unique players and 1014 re-entries.

This meant that the prize pool swelled to $515,694 which remains the largest prize pool for an online poker tournament in the short history of legalized online poker in Pennsylvania.

PokerStars Pennsyl- MANIA Tournament History

Date Buy-in Guarantee Final Prize Pool Entries Required Entries Attracted May 17 – 18 $200 $250,000 $515,964 1345 2774 (1760 unique) Aug 23 – 24 $200 $350,000 $376,836 1882 2026 (1274 unique) Dec 27 – 28 $200 $500,000 2689

The second edition returned in August with a much bigger guarantee of $350,000. It did not break the previous record but still attracted a huge turnout to successfully breach its $350,000 guarantee.

It drew 2026 total entries, including 1274 players and 752 re-entries to amass a prize pool of $376,836 and exceed its original guarantee by almost 8%. It remains the second-largest tournament in the site’s history.

The upcoming edition is the most ambitious. Coinciding with the holidays, the operator should be hopeful for an even bigger turnout.

$500,000 Guaranteed Turbo Week Series Debut at PokerStars PA

PokerStars PA is set to debut its fast-paced Turbo Week series starting this Sunday, December 13. A total of 56 tournaments are part of the schedule guaranteeing over $500,000 including a $60,000 guaranteed Main Event with a buy-in of $200.

As the name suggests, all the tournaments have faster blinds levels ranging from 5 to 6 minutes for a Turbo tournament and 3 minutes for a Hyper tournament. Buy-ins range from $5 to a $1000 High Roller.

The schedule includes a full range of options seen in a typical tournament series: Progressive Knockouts, Zoom, Heads-up, Win the Button as well as mixed game options such as 8-Game, HORSE, Badugi, along with Hold’em and Omaha variants.

The festival culminates in two Main Events: a $200 buy-in Main guaranteeing $60,000 and a mini version guaranteeing $10,000 for a buy-in of $20.

This will be the operator’s eighth online tournament series this year. It comes fresh off the back of the One Year Anniversary Series that awarded $1.1 million in prize money.

Turbo Week Series Overview: