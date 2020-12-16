Run It Once Poker is celebrating the festive period with a 12-day-long Christmas-themed promotion. The advent calendar offers something new every day until Christmas Day.

Furthermore, the upstart online poker room has reopened for players in Germany just in time for the festivities.

In a new client update released on Monday, December 14, Run It Once implemented the country’s “transitional tolerance” policy requirements laid out by regulators ahead of a new regulatory system set to come into effect in 2021.