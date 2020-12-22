GGPoker will welcome the new year with yet another new feature dubbed GGCare that will give some money back to “unlucky” players.

Slated to go live on January 1, 2021, all cash game players who experience a bad beat, cooler, or a suckout will automatically be registered for a daily Flipout tournament that will run a day later with prizes worth $30,000.

These Flipout Freerolls will use the lottery-style format, where players are not even required to turn up for the tournament as they are all-in on every hand, creating a lottery-style process for distributing the prizes.

The size of the starting stack a player will receive in the Flipout Freerolls will be based on how unlucky the player was, which according to the site is “determined by a custom big-data algorithm.” The more unlucky a player is, the bigger the starting stack he or she will receive.

However, the criteria as to what exactly determines a bad beat is not yet known. Further details on the promotion are expected to be revealed ahead of the launch.

For the month of January, GGPoker has earmarked $930,000 in total prize money for the GGCare promotion. The feature will be a permanent fixture.

Rewarding players as a consolation prize for being unlucky or just a losing player is not a new concept.

In poker, bad beats occur when a player holds a very strong hand but ends up losing by the river. This can severely affect a player’s mental state, causing them to make bad decisions during the remainder of their session.

As a result, many sites used to offer “Bad Beat Jackpot” promotions as a consolation to players who lose with quads or better using both of their hole cards.

Some sites such as Unibet even offer money back to players who are having a losing week.

Individualized reward schemes are another way online poker operators can provide additional monetary benefits to those with bad luck (or bad play) at the tables, though this mechanism is opaque.

With many promotions and loyalty schemes designed to reward players based on deposits and volume, GGCare is a way that the operator can channel rewards to players that have experienced the agony of a bad beat or a cooler.

GGCare Joins GGPoker’s Long List of Unique Features

GGCare is not the only type of “protection” feature that the site offers. In 2019, the site added Bubble Protection that refunds players their buy-ins from tournaments if they bust out just before the money.

The site also has a built-in All-in Insurance that allows players to insure their hands so they are protected from bad beats.

Apart from these features, the site also boasts several innovations not commonly found at other online poker rooms such as an integrated heads-up display Smart HUD, built-in tournament staking feature, smart betting for mobile players, SnapCam, Card Squeeze, a poker tracking tool dubbed PokerCraft, a Final Table Betting feature and much more.

GGPoker also recently introduced an expected running time feature in tournaments, providing helpful information to players such as estimates on how long the tournament will last, the time remaining until the money bubble, the time to Final Table and the average Final Table duration.

GGPoker becames the second room to provide such information after Unibet. PokerStars also provides similar information but only at Sit & Go’s.