French online poker leader Winamax has kicked off the new year with the largest edition of its flagship tournament festival, Winamax Series.

The January edition, which, according to PRO’s records, is its 29th installment, guarantees €20 million. This makes it Winamax’s largest ever series. In the European segregated market, it shares the record with PokerStars, which hosted €20 million Winter Series in 2018-19.

A total of 198 tournaments are schedule, two more than the previous edition held in September. The buy-in range is wider than in the past, starting at €2 and, for the first time, going up to €2000. However, the bulk of them cost between €10 and €100.

With just under 200 tournaments on the slate, the average guarantee per tournament exceeds €100,000 for the first time in series history.

For Spanish players, buy-ins are limited to a maximum of €250 due to local regulations, so only 194 tournaments make the cut for a series guarantee of €19 million.

Winamax is setting another record by bumping the guarantee of the €125 buy-in main event to €4 million, the largest guaranteed prize pool for a single tournament in the European segregated market to date.