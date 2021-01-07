While PokerStars is running the new Blowout Series in the global dot-com market, in the Southern European segregated markets it is sticking with its tried-and-tested Winter Series, now on its third iteration.

The annual festivals, underway in both European segregated markets, are in full swing, with the first events starting over the holiday period some two weeks ago. They both run for ten more days.

Comprising French, Spanish and Portuguese players, the FRESPT Winter Series promises €15 million in total guarantees across 303 tournaments. In Italy, more than €6 million is guaranteed, its largest to date. That prize money is spread over 142 tournaments.

Both series run through to January 17. Winter Series will then make its way onto PokerStars’ ring-fenced Indian market, returning for its third incarnation with guarantees of 2.50 Crore spanning eight days.