Natural8, one of GGPoker’s leading online poker skins, is celebrating its fifth birthday this month.

To mark its half-decade in business, the room is hosting five Birthday Bash freerolls throughout the month with $55,000 worth of prize money to be given away. Four of these are flipouts—effectively, random lotteries with no participation—available to existing players only.

The older a player account, the more freeroll tickets they are given, with one ticket awarded for every year of account age. So, a player who joined the room in 2016 will receive the highest-tier Platinum ticket, allowing them to participate in all four flipouts. A player who signed up in 2019 will receive only one ticket.

The final freeroll takes place on January 24, open to all Natural8 players but capped to a total of 4000.

Each of these freerolls has a prize pool of $8888.