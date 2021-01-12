GGPoker has unveiled Flip & Go, a new type of MTT that takes the concept of “flip” tournaments and layers it with a string of interesting new ideas to create a unique new format.

At its core, Flip & Go is akin to Full Tilt Poker’s old “Flipout” tournament. Players are forced all in every hand until enough people bust out that the remainder are in the money. At that point, the tournament transitions to a regular, skill-based tournament.

GGPoker has taken the idea and added three extra layers onto the format: variable buy-ins; Pineapple during the flip stage; and even a sort of free side bet during the “flip” part of the game.

Tournaments are scheduled every hour with buy-ins starting at one cent—and to make things even more enticing, that tournament is rake free.