GGPoker has modified the buy-ins and increased the guarantees to its new breakout hit tournament game, Flip and Go, after receiving an overwhelming response within the first days of it going live.

The changes were “driven primarily by community feedback,” the operator told PRO.

Last week, Flip & Go made its debut on GGPoker, allowing players a quick way to jump straight into the money: The tournament begins with all players forced all-in every hand until one player at each table remains.

From there, the survivors are reseated, moving immediately into the next round where every player is guaranteed a payout. The tournament continues as normal with a standard betting structure. Blinds increase every 5 minutes.

Although players are forced all-in at the start of the event, thus taking away the usual skill, this part of the game still does involve some strategy—each player must discard one out of three hole cards dealt before the flop. This part of the game is played with all cards face up, so there are interesting decisions to make in some scenarios.

In addition, players have the option of choosing their own starting stack and a side bonus is available—giving players extra stacks when stronger hole cards dealt.