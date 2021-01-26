Fledgling independent online poker room Run it Once Poker has improved its First Time Depositor Bonus, awarding €100 in tournament tickets, free poker training, and increased rewards for eight weeks, on top of their standard €600 deposit match.

It is by far the most generous welcome bonuses currently on offer today, as the operator looks to increase traffic going into 2021.

“How well did the last poker site you signed up for treat you?” askes site founder Phil Galfond in a promotional video shared on social media earlier this week. “Whether you just play for fun, or working hard towards becoming a big winner, or already playing professionally, we want to help you get the most out of your play at Run it Once.”