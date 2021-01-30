PokerStars MI became the first online poker room to go live in Michigan, having launched on January 29, 2021.

At the moment, PokerStars is the only operator offering internet poker in the state. BetMGM will probably be the next to offer online poker, as the company has received a provisional license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board late in 2020.

BetMGM will likely launch three separate online poker brands in the state, namely partypoker MI, BetMGM MI Poker, and Borgata Poker MI. All three brands will run on the partypoker US network, but will likely stay segregated from other states, at least during the initial period.

This page contains frequently asked questions about PokerStars MI, which should help you get started and resolve any dilemmas you might have. We’ll periodically update this PokerStars Michigan FAQ page with the new information, as it becomes available.

Can I Legally Play Online Poker in Michigan on PokerStars?

Yes you can. Michigan passed the law regulating all forms of online gambling, including casinos, sports betting, and online poker in December 2019. PokerStars became the first operator to offer online poker games in the state, launching on January 29, 2021.

Playing on PokerStars MI is completely legal and in line with the current state and federal laws. The room operates under a valid gaming license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board, so you can be assured that your play on the site is safe and secure.

How Can I Download and Install the PokerStars Michigan Software?

To install the software, you simply need to visit the PokerStars MI site and download the desktop software or the mobile app for your phone type (Android or iOS).

The download and installation process is very simple and straightforward.

Do I Have to be Physically Present in the State of Michigan to Access PokerStars MI?

Like with other states where PokerStars is operational (New Jersey, Pennsylvania), players do need to be physically present within Michigan state borders to be able to log in and access the games.

You can open an account from outside of Michigan, but you will need a US-based address and Social Security Number. You do not have to have an address in Michigan, but you will only be able to play real money games while physically present in the state.

Other important conditions you will have to meet to play for real money are:

You have to be at least 21 years of age

You must go through the electronic account verification process

What Happens if I Had a PokerStars Account Before Black Friday? Can I Use it to Play or Do I Have to Register Again?

If, like many, you have an old PokerStars account dating back to pre-Black Friday days, you can use your existing credentials to log in, but you will still need to crate a PokerStars Michigan account.

You can also log in with other existing accounts (like a NJ one, for example), but when you do, you will be prompted to open a new one for the Michigan client.

The bottom line is that while you can use an old account to log in, you will still need to create a new Michigan account anyway.

Are There Any First Deposit Bonuses Available for New Players?

PokerStars Michigan offers two options for getting a first deposit bonus. For smaller stakes players, you can get $30 in free play funds by depositing $20 or more and using the bonus code FREE30. This will get you the following:

Five $1 Spin & Go tickets

One $5 Spin & Go Ticket

$20 in free bonus money

A ticket to the Depositor Freeroll tournament

1,000,000 in Play Money chips

There is also a more traditional first deposit bonus option, whereby you can claim a 100% boost to your deposit of up to $600. Use the code STARS600 when making your first deposit and you will receive a 100% matching bonus in the amount of your deposit.

Your first three deposits (up to $600) are eligible for this bonus offer as long as you the proper bonus code with each deposit and they are all made within 60 days of your first deposit.

The bonus is released in $10 chunks, every time you accumulate 140 redemption points.

Are There Any Freerolls Available on PokerStars MI?

Celebrating its launch in Michigan, PokerStars is hosting a series of freerolls from January 29 to February 7, 2021.

You can find these freeroll tournaments in the PokerStars lobby and they are open to real money verified players.

There is a total of $50,000 worth of prizes up for grabs across numerous events, and you are free to play in as many of them as you want.

What Deposit Methods are Available for PokerStars Michigan Players?

At this point in time, PokerStars MI accepts following deposit methods:

ACH bank transfers

bank transfers MasterCard

Visa

Skrill

PayPal

paysafecard

Vanilla Direct

When it comes to withdrawals, you can cash out via Skrill, PayPal, and direct bank transfers.

What Cash Games Does PokerStars MI Offer?

PokerStars in Michigan offers cash games, multi-table tournaments (MTTs), sit n go tournaments (SNGs), and the popular Spin & Go jackpot tournaments.

The room features an excellent range of game variations across their cash tables. In addition to No Limit and Limit Hold’em, you can also play:

PLO

PLO 8

8 Seven Card Stud

Limit Omaha

Limit Omaha 8

Razz

Stud 8 or Better

2-7 Triple Draw (Pot Limit and Limit)

Razz

8-Game

Does PokerStars Offer Spin & Gos in Michigan?

Yes, you will find Spin & Go tournaments in the client, featuring buy-ins from $1 to $25 and random prizes ranging from 2x to 1000x your buy-in.

As always, Spin & Gos feature three-handed play and a winner-takes-all structure.

Does PokerStars Offer Zoom (Fast-Fold Poker) in Michigan?

Unfortunately, not at this point in time. Zoom games are currently not available on the PokerStars MI platform.

Can Players in Michigan Play with PokerStars Players in Other States?

As of right now, online poker in Michigan is ring-fenced, meaning you can only play against other players in the state. However, it is likely that PokerStars will create a shared player pool at some point in the near future.

A bill signed by the Governor Gretchen Whitmer late in December of 2020 paved the way for the creation of interstate treaties to combine online player pools, and the gaming regulator in the state has indicated that shared liquidity or interstate online poker player pools as they are commonly called will become a reality in Michigan in 2021.

Are There Any Other Sites Offering Online Poker in Michigan?

At the moment, no. PokerStars is currently the only operator offering online poker games in the state.

This will likely change in the future, as there are other companies that have shown interest in launching a poker room in MI.

Specifically, BetMGM already has a provisional license that allows it to offer online poker, and the company has indicated that it will launch the partypoker US Network in Michigan in 2021.

Latest News on PokerStars MI:

PokerStars Michigan FAQ We have compiled a list of some of the most frequently asked questions about PokerStars MI. Sat, Jan 30, 2021

Michigan Online Poker Frequently Asked Questions Find the answers to the most important questions about legal real money online poker in the state of Michigan. Sat, Jan 30, 2021

A Look Inside the New PokerStars Michigan Online Poker App Find out what cash games, MTTs, SNGs, and Spins are on offer at PokerStars MI. Sat, Jan 30, 2021

What You Need to Know About the Michigan iGaming Launch Online casino and sports betting will be available in Michigan starting Friday January 22 at noon. Sat, Jan 30, 2021

Federal Appellate Court Rejects Trump Administration’s Wire Act Reinterpretation The latest favorable ruling in the Wire Act case sets the stage for the expansion of interstate online poker in the US. Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Michigan Online Gambling Starts Friday with Launch of Online Casino Games and Sports Betting Online poker is not expected to be a part of the initial igaming launch in Michigan. Wed, Jan 20, 2021

Time is Running Out to Claim BetMGM and BetRivers Michigan Pre-Registration Bonuses Players can take advantage of these special bonuses before the launch of online casino and sportsbooks in Michigan. Sat, Jan 16, 2021