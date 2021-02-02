How GGPoker Will Give Away $7,500,000 in Prizes This Month: Your Complete Guide

Cast your mind back a year, and GGPoker was giving away around $750,000 a month in prizes—a substantial sum for the up-and-coming online poker network, but maybe not enough to turn heads.

Jump forward a year, and everything about the network has exploded. Ambassadors, WSOP tournaments, massive guarantees, cash game traffic, new games—the list is endless.

But perhaps nothing has transformed quite like how much it gives away in promotions each month.

This February, GGPoker is giving away a staggering $7.5 million. That’s triple what it did just six months ago and ten times the amount a year ago. No other poker room really tries to complete with just how much is paid back to players through regular daily and weekly promotions.

From daily freerolls for unlucky players and leaderboards across all major game types, to free daily tickets to both tournaments and cash games, there’s something for all types of player, whether a high-volume regular or first-time novice.

In fact, there’s so much that it can all be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, we’re hear to help. Here’s our cheat-sheet guide to all the promotions at GGPoker in February so you can find what’s best for you.

A Note on Cash Game Dollars

First, an important note: These promotions pay out prizes in C$ or Cash Game Dollars, the operator’s built-in cash game currency.

This works like in a similar way to tournament dollars, or T$, which is common on many sites.

With C$, you cannot withdraw the money directly. Instead, you can use it to buy-in to GGPoker’s cash games. Bets made using the C$ will be returned in C$ to the same player. However, the rake and any jackpot fees will be deducted from the C$ portion.

Money you win from other players—whether cash or C$—is credited to you in cash. That way, over time, your C$ will get “spent” and turned over. Your C$ never expire.

To understand more, check out pokerfuse’s full guide to GGPoker’s C$.

Daily $30,000 GGCare Flipout Freerolls Are Back

At the start of 2021, GGPoker came up with an interesting promotion to make bad beats and suckouts, which are a part of everyday life for poker players, a little less painful.

All players who suffer a bad beat or a suckout in a sit and go or at cash game tables will receive tickets to restricted daily freeroll tournaments dubbed GGCare Flipout and featuring $30,000 in prizes.

If you suffer a bad beat that qualifies for the ticket, a popup will appear, letting you know you have been enrolled in the tournament.

That is all you need to know. You do not have to be there for the tournament, as players are all in every hand. So, if you get lucky and make money, your prize will be added to your GGPoker account and it will be waiting for you the next time you log in.

GGCare Flipouts are set to run throughout February, making bad beats a little less painful. Unfortunately, bad beats you suffer in MTTs do not yet qualify for this promotion.

You can learn more about GGPoker’s GGCare in our dedicated article. Please note that since they were introduced, payouts were also switched to C$.

$30,000 up for Grabs in Daily Spin & Gold Leaderboards

Playing Spin & Gold tournaments at GGPoker is exciting as it is, but with daily Gold Leaderboards you have even more reasons to get involved and put in some serious volume.

There is just shy of $30,000 worth of prizes across eight leaderboards based on the Spin & Gold buy-in levels.

You do not need to do anything special to qualify. Just play Spin & Gold tournaments at your preferred level, and you will accumulate Gold based on the buy-in and the finishing position in every tournament.

To improve your chances, you can play during Happy Hours every day, which is 22:00 to 24:00, Pacific Time, or 6am to 8am GMT/7am to 9am CET). Any prizes you end up winning are paid in Spin & Gold tickets.

$1.2 Million to Compete for in Rush & Cash Leaderboards

Cash game players who enjoy fast action have an opportunity to improve their win rate through daily Rush & Cash leaderboards, featuring a total of $1,200,000 in prizes in February.

Leaderboards are offered for different stakes, going from micros to high stakes, and available to Hold’em and Omaha players alike.

To accumulate points towards the leaderboard, you just need to play some hands, as points are awarded based on your actions:

Fold: 1 point

Call: 3 points

Bet or raise: 5 points

Taking insurance: 5 points

The maximum points you can earn per hand is 20. However, during Happy Hours, you will receive double points for all actions, and the maximum cap is also doubled (i.e. 40 points per hand).

Cash Game Leaderboards for All Formats

Apart from Rush & Cash, you can also win extra cash playing on regular tables, whether you prefer Texas Hold’em, PLO, or Short Deck Hold’em.

Hold’em: $20,000 in leaderboard prizes daily

Omaha: $20,000 in leaderboard prizes daily

Short Deck: $10,000 in leaderboard prizes daily

The number of points you accumulate each day is based entirely on the number of hands played during the qualifying period. Every stake level has its own leaderboard.

One Free Spin & Gold Ticket Every Day for All

Every day throughout February, players can claim one $0.25 Spin & Gold ticket every day. There are no special requirements for this promo. Just log in to GGPoker every day, claim your ticket, and play for real money—no strings attached.

The free ticket remains valid for 24 hours and needs to be used within that period. Any wins resulting from the ticket are paid in cash without any wagering requirements or restrictions.

Play All-in or Fold & Get One Free Buy-in Every Day

If you enjoy playing at All-in or Fold tables at GGPoker, you will be happy to know their free buy-in promotion will continue in February.

If you do not know what it is all about, it is quite simple. Every day you play 100 hands of All-in or Fold, the room will give you one free buy-in for the stake level you played your hands at.

Keep in mind that hand counts are calculated separately for every blind level, though, so you cannot combine hands from $1/$2 and $2/$4, for example.

Honeymoon Period for Newcomers Continues

Players new to GGPoker get to enjoy a special honeymoon treatment for the first 30 days of their stay. All in all, there is $300 worth of prizes to boost your bankroll and give you a chance to get better acquainted with GGPoker.

There are 30 missions waiting every new player, and completing these will result in prizes such as Spin & Gold tickets, tournament dollars (T$), and cold, hard cash.

Even if you do not complete all 30 missions, you will still get some nice rewards, as there are several milestones along the way.

This is on top of the welcome bonus for new players, which features either a 100% boost up to $600 on the first deposit, or up to $100 in cash and free tickets.