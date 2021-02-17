PokerStars Schedules Third Iteration of Carnaval Series in Southern European Markets

Fresh off the back of the MicroMillions series, PokerStars has scheduled its annual fixture, Carnaval Series, in the Southern European networks.

It will run on both the shared Southern European network, comprising France, Portugal and Spain, as well as the ring-fenced Italian market.

Both series kick off on February 21 spanning at least two weeks with €15 million in combined guaranteed prize money.

The Carnaval Series (“Carnival” in Italy) is the annual series run by PokerStars to coincide with the Carnival festival, celebrated in many Western Christian countries, usually in February through to March.

It is exclusive to PokerStars’ Southern European markets and the upcoming event will be the operator’s third installment.