PokerStars Debuts Showtime Omaha in Italy

Nearly two years after our sister site pokerfuse discovered that PokerStars was working on Showtime Omaha, the online poker operator has finally introduced it in the Italian segregated network.

In Showtime, every time a player folds their hole cards are revealed to the table. This adds additional skill to the game as it allows players to use information from folded hands to make better-calculated decisions.

The concept made its debut on the dot-com market in 2018 as a Hold’em variant in cash games.

Last Sunday, for the first time in any market, it became available in Omaha exclusively in tournament format for Italian players.