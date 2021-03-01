Unibet Nets Three-Year Deal with Swedish Poker Association to Host Poker Championships Online

Unibet Poker, subsidiary of Kindred Group, has signed a three-year deal with the Swedish Poker Association to host the online portion of the Swedish Poker Championships (Poker-SM).

Unibet hosted Poker-SM Online last year, so this new deal is an extension of a one-year trial between the pair.

The Svenska Pokerförbunde organizes an online and live tournament series once a year, open to Swedish residents only. It has been hosting events live since 1974 and an online edition since 2006.

It broke its near 50-year streak for the first time last year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to cancel its live festival. But an online event still ran on Unibet Poker—and presumably was successful enough that the Federation wanted to lock in a further three years on the independent poker platform.

“It will be fun and exciting to arrange the Swedish Championships in the next three years,” said Leo Wagenius, Tournament Manager for Unibet, in a press statement issued to local media.

“An agreement like this means that we can set up a strategy that extends beyond one year, which will mean that our investment will be more sustainable and qualitative,” he added.