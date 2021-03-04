888 Completes Full Deployment of Poker 8 in European Segregated Markets with New Lobby Look

888 has deployed its new online poker lobby in the operator’s two European segregated markets. All 888’s poker rooms outside the US now have the full Poker 8 experience.

The recent update has come to the Spanish and Portuguese network, which share the same player pool, as well as its standalone Italian poker room. It brings it in line with 888poker’s global dot-com client, which had undergone a similar change in November last year.

The new lobby represents a drastic overhaul, replacing the almost decade-old layout with a much modern look-and-feel.