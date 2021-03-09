PokerStars' Maiden MICOOP Finishes Strong, Produces $2.2 Million in Prize Money

The inaugural Michigan Championship of Online Poker (MICOOP) series on PokerStars MI is done and dusted. It has been by far a runaway success with almost every tournament smashing its guarantee.

60 tournaments were played out for the first ever series in the regulated Michigan online poker market. The festival kicked off barely weeks after PokerStars opened the doors to Michiganders.

Initially, the operator set the total guarantees at $1 million. However, once the series took off, the operator was greeted with a turnout that was beyond their expectations.

In response, it bumped up the guarantees multiple times, even hosted a Double Up Weekend where guarantees for all the weekend tournaments were raised 100%. It took the total series guarantee to over $1.4 million, up by 35%.

The festival eventually wrapped up on Monday, producing prize pools well over a million more than what the operator had originally guaranteed.

As per PRO’s calculations, the operator distributed $2.2 million to players across 60 tournaments while collecting $186k in rake. Nearly 29,000 entries participated in the events.