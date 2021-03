Cash game traffic at the newly launched BetMGM Poker Michigan is off to a slow start, but after a decent first weekend it is starting to pick up pace, the latest traffic data shows.

As per the data provided by independent monitor GameIntel and available exclusively on PRO, BetMGM is currently averaging just over 60 concurrent cash game seats, based on its seven-day moving average. It has doubled from its day of launch.

Its launch has helped boost total traffic in the state by just 8%.