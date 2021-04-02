GGPoker to Add Five Card Card PLO and N-Stack Tournaments

The world’s second largest online poker room GGPoker will be expanding its Omaha offerings by introducing Five Card Pot Limit Omaha.

Also called PLO5 or 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha, it is played similar to the standard version except that every player is dealt five cards instead of four.

Betting rounds and hand rankings are the same and the requirement of making the best five-card hand using three from the community board and two from the hole cards still applies.

It will be spread on both desktop and mobile clients in the regular Pot Limit cash game structure with blinds starting from $0.01/0.02 and going up to $5/$10, on 6-max tables.

The operator has already earmarked $5000 for this format to be given away every day throughout this month via daily leaderboards. The rake has been set at 5%.

Alongside Five Card Omaha, the operator will also be debuting N-Stack tournaments—a format invented by PokerStars. In this format, players have the option to choose their starting stack. However, no further details are known as to when this format will become available.