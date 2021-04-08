Partypoker Joins the Monster April with their Flagship Powerfest Festival

Partypoker has joined the massive spring tournament season with its flagship annual Powerfest series.

It is scheduled to run from April 9 and will span more than two weeks, coinciding with two of the largest online series ever hosted online: PokerStars’ SCOOP and GGPoker’s GGSF. Each sports nine-figure guaranteed prize money.

As has become the trend for partypoker, no headlining guarantees have been announced, but PRO can reveal this year’s Powerfest schedule currently tallies $12.7 million in prize money spread over 66 tournaments.

Compared with previous editions, the schedule is significantly pared back. It bears more resemblance to old Pokerfest festivals from a decade ago, which featured just a few dozen tournaments.