Social Poker App PokerBROS Debuts All-In or Fold Tournaments

PokerBROS, a popular free-to-play poker app that allows users to set up and administer private poker clubs, has launched an intriguing fast-paced tournament format in which players have only two choices to make: All-In or Fold.

As the name suggests, players can push their stack all-in or fold their hand—there is no call or check button—thus removing any post-flop decision making.

It is perhaps the most simplified format of poker where the outcome of each hand is determined by a single preflop decision by each player. It plays similarly to the late stages of a sit and go tournament but without the complexity of ICM making push-fold decisions hard.

Despite its simplistic structure and high variance, there is still some strategy involved. Players with a keen understanding of nash-equilibrium hand charts have an edge.

As is quite common with these apps, the format can not only be set up by club owners and managers and is currently not available to its global player pool.