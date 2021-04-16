GGPoker's Spring Festival On Course to Outstrip PokerStars' Record-Holding $185 Million SCOOP Series

The record for the world’s largest online tournament series, an accolade held by PokerStars, is now all of a sudden looking in danger.

More than $185 million in prize money was awarded at last year’s SCOOP, making history for the highest prize money paid out in a single tournament series.

It appears that GGPoker’s ongoing GG Spring Festival is heading to surpass that record, something that just a few months ago would have seemed an impossible task.

Even before the series had started, GG had surprised with the unprecedented $150 million guarantee on the festival—setting a new benchmark in the industry. And remarkably, the prize money is spread over just 335 tournaments, with an average of close to $450,000 guaranteed per tournament.

As reported earlier, the series got off to a flying start, producing almost $20 million in prizes on its opening day. The enthusiasm was so high that a few tournaments reached their maximum entries allowed, which the operator presumably set to save the servers from overloading.

In response to the high turnout, the operator has been boosting guarantees for its GGSF events on a daily basis. As of now, guarantees for 52 tournaments have been increased, totaling nearly $2 million combined. A number of side events have also been added to meet the high demand.