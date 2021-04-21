Winamax's 30th Series Was By Far the Largest in its History

The 30th installment of the French operator’s flagship Winamax Series is in the books. By all accounts, it was a great success.

With 12 days of play and €21 million guaranteed over 199 tournaments, the series easily exceeded this target, ending up paying out €28,640,448 in prize money.

It makes it the operator’s most successful tournament series in its history; never before has this prize money been paid in a single festival run by the operator. With an average of €144,000 in prize money per tournament, it is also the largest in recent history.

It even outdoes the Winamax Series that ran at the heights of the Covid lockdown last year. That series produced just in excess of €27 million, which at that time was the highest ever. The guarantees were crushed at a staggering 75% on average across the series.

This year’s edition, with an increase of €6 million in guarantees, still managed to smash these targets by an impressive 36%.