Despite Overlay in $10 Million Main Event, GG Spring Festival Shatters Multiple Records

The last of the tournaments are still running but registration on the mammoth $150 million-guaranteed, three-week-long, GG Spring Festival (GGSF) running on the world’s second-largest online poker room GGPoker has finally closed.

PRO and our sister site pokerfuse have been tracking the massive spring series from the beginning: From how the series fared early on vs PokerStars’ SCOOP; when the guarantees were being crushed at the half-way mark; and, in its final stretch, when $200 million was generated between GGSF and SCOOP combined.

Now that the curtains have fallen, the final numbers are in, and they are staggering to say the least.

335 tournaments, more than half a million entries and guarantees smashed by 24%; the final prize pool has swelled to a jaw-dropping $176,724,946—making it by far the largest tournament series ever hosted on the GGPoker platform.

However, while at one point the series was well on track to surpass the record for the largest payout made in a single tournament series, it appears to have fallen just short.