888's Flagship Super Series Returns to Spain, Debuts in Italy The Spring Edition Super Series kicks off in May and will feature a €100K guarantee main event with a buy-in of just €99.

888poker has released the schedule of its flagship Super Series online tournament series, now set to run on both its European segregated markets simultaneously.

The two 16-day series will start next month in Spain and—for the first time—in Italy. The near-identical series will offer a variety of No Limit Hold’em tournaments with a mix of knockout and turbo deepstack events among the traditional rebuys and freezeouts.

Highlights in both markets include a €10,000 guaranteed Sunday high roller, and a €99 main event closing the series on June 3 and guaranteeing €100,000.

