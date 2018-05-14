Exclusive: Fusion Set to Be Another PokerStars Cash Game Innovation Fusion could well be a format inspired by Irish Poker—a mixed variant of Texas Hold’em and Omaha. Share:

Over the last couple of months, PRO exclusively revealed three new game innovations from PokerStars ahead of their launch. One has debuted, a second will run soon, and the third is lined up to launch. But it appears the operator is already lining up yet another novelty format: PokerStars Fusion.

The new image assets, recently deployed on the play money dot-net client, reveal little of what the game may be. However, based on the product’s name, one could surmise that it will be a blend of two different formats or games.

Irish poker is one such game. Popular in home games and once offered on Full Tilt when it was an independent poker room, Irish Poker mixes traditional Hold’em with some of the action of Omaha: It uses the same rules as Hold’em, except players are dealt four hole cards. Players must discard two cards after the flop.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »