WSOPE Champion Martí Roca Signs with 888poker Spain Roca will help 888 grow its Spanish online poker room ahead of cross-border shared liquidity with Italy and Portugal. Share:

888poker has announced WSOP Europe champion Martí Roca as its latest Spanish ambassador. The operator is gearing up for expansion in European markets under new European shared liquidity rules which will allow them to combine player pools across Europe’s segregated online poker markets.

A 37-year-old Barcelona native, Roca is a former economics professor who quit his job to pursue his passion and build a career as a poker player. He has been participating in local live tournaments since 2013 and has accumulated over $1.3 million live earnings.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »