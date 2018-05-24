Portugal Joins the PokerStars Europe Network But Ring Games Stay On the Sidelines Given the max 5% rake permitted in Portugal, PokerStars had to make some tough decisions: It dropping Zoom rake but opted to keep other cash games separate. Share:

PokerStars has successfully expanded its Southern European network further this week with the inclusion of Portuguese players. It makes PokerStars the first online operator to offer a shared player pool between the three Southern European countries.

The pools were connected on Wednesday, at 2 PM GMT after Portugal’s gaming regulator SRIJ gave its final approval for the software. The country joined the shared liquidity network barely an hour after PRO reported news of the SRIJ approval.

However, full liquidity is not shared between countries. The operator has opted to keep non-Zoom cash games in Portugal separate from France and Spain due to the 5% max rake defined by Portuguese regulation.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »