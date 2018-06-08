Partypoker Revamps its Satellite Offering, Adds New MTTs and Refreshes its Software Share:

Over the last few years, partypoker has been making changes to its tournaments including increasing guarantees, adding new tournaments and improving the structures. The company has also made it a priority to revamp its online poker software.

On June 4, the site made an announcement on its blog and over social media that the company is also improving its satellite offerings and stated the new changes “will benefit more partypoker players than ever before.”

“We here at partypoker are constantly monitoring chatter across our social media channels and discussing various subjects with our players via forums and groups and one area that has been of interest of late was the satellites we offered.”

“You will notice some significant changes to our satellite offering if you log into your partypoker account and head to the satellites tab,” partypoker wrote on its blog webpage.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »