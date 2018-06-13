Huge Summer Reload Bonuses Available Now at BorgataPoker New Jersey online poker players can reap up to $2500 in deposit rewards. Share:

It continues to be a red-hot summer at BorgataPoker.com.

BorgataPoker.com, the premiere destination for New Jersey online poker players, has crafted the largest reload bonuses in its history. In fact, it may just be the biggest reload bonus players in the Garden State has ever seen.

BorgataPoker is offering its customers a summer-long reload bonus that, when fully taken advantage of, amounts to $2500. That’s $2500 dollars paid back to the players for the tournaments and cash games they were probably going to play anyway. So, regular rounders rejoice, as the limited time offer rewards players who dedicate themselves to the online grind.

Here’s how the $2500 Reload Bonus works:

There are five sets of opt-in dates spread throughout the summer months of June, July and August. Deposit up to $500 in any (or all) of these periods using the special bonus code and BorgataPoker will match 100% as players accumulate iRPs when playing real money poker.

iRPs are part of BorgataPoker’s exclusive online rewards program. Points are awarded every time a player jumps in a real money ring game or tournament. Redeem points for in-store purchases, Express Comps, to participate in special tournaments, and in this case, they are used as a release measure for the bonuses.

As iRPs are accumulated, the bonus money is placed in the player’s account in 10% increments. So, should a player deposit $100, they will be eligible for $100 in bonus dollars, with $10 being released at a time as they play.

Dates and Bonus Codes For $2500 Reload Bonus:

Opt-In Dates Bonus Code June 10-15, 2018 RELOAD618 July 1-6, 2018 RELOAD718 July 22-27, 2018 RELOAD718A August 12-17, 2018 RELOAD818 August 26-31, 2018 RELOAD818A

Racking up the bonus dollars is easier than ever. With 24/7 cash game tables and a daily tournament schedule that offers tournaments with buy-ins as low as $1 all the way up to the $109 Daily $10k guaranteed. In total, the Monday through Saturday tournament schedule offers up over $27,000 in guaranteed tournament every day so there’s always a tournament worth jumping into.

BorgataPoker also has a number of Daily Featured tournaments. Sunday’s are huge on the site as the guarantees triple, with more than $75,000 in total guaranteed prize pools being offered. The featured tournament is the $215 Sunday $40k guaranteed.

Other big-time featured tournaments throughout the week include a pair of MEGA tournaments. On Tuesday, some of the best players in New Jersey fire in the $565 6-Max MEGA TUESDAY that comes with a $15,000 guarantee. Two days later Borgata offers the MEGA THURSDAY a full-ring tournament with a $565 buy-in and $12,000 guarantee.

New to BorgataPoker.com? Not a problem! Big time bonuses are available to new players as well. Use the bonus code BONUS600 and Borgata will match your first deposit up to $600. Just like the Reload Bonus, matched dollars are released in 10% increments through the accumulation of iRPs which are earned when players enter tournaments or participate in real cash games.

So mark those calendars and get ready to get on that poker grind with the $2500 Reload Bonus, the largest deposit bonus available to players in New Jersey!