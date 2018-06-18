PokerStars’ Record Breaking “Common Cents” Tournament Series to Return after Three Years A $15 bankroll will be enough to play every tournament and compete for $250,000 in guaranteed prizes, as well as be in the running for a platinum pass. Share:

PokerStars is bringing back “Common Cents,” a week-long series of tournaments aimed towards casual players with small bankrolls. The series is making a return to the site after almost three years.

In October 2015, the operator set a new Guinness World Record for hosting the biggest-ever field in an online poker tournament.

With a buy-in of just one cent, the tournament managed to attract 253,698 unique entrants. It gave away $100,000 in guaranteed prizes of which more than $97,000 was paid by the operator.

Common Cents will return on June 24 and will once again feature a one cent buy-in tournament with a massive guarantee of $100,000. Overall the series will have a total guarantee of over $250,000, much like the previous edition, though there are 11 additional tournaments on the schedule this time around.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »