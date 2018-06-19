PokerBaazi Premier League Returns with a Summer Edition Now running four times a year, the PPL is back with over half a million dollars guaranteed over 34 tournaments. Share:

Indian independent online poker room PokerBaazi is back with its most prestigious tournament series, the PokerBaazi Premier League (PPL).

The week-long series which started on Monday features a total guaranteed prize pool of 4 Crore ($591,000). The main event on Sunday guarantees 1 Crore ($147,000) alone making it the biggest prize pool offered in the Indian market.

The series now runs four times a year, having already debuted in 2018 with a spring series. This summer edition is comprised of 34 tournaments, a dip on the 42 from a few months prior but with almost the same overall guarantee. This means that the average guarantee increases to almost 12 LAC per tournament, an all-time high.

“It’s great to see the craze for PPL. I am sure like always this edition is going to be bigger than the last one. Coming straight from some of the best poker minds, PPL structures will be something not to miss for all Indian poker players,” CEO of PokerBaazi Navkiran Singh commented to Pokerguru.

