Borgata Summer Splash Offers Great Value for New Jersey Online Poker Players

The latest promotion from BorgataPoker.com is sure to make a splash.

It’s time for the Summer Splash at BorgataPoker! All summer long, players who participate in BorgataPoker’s weekly Sunday $40K Guaranteed tournament will be eligible for bonus tournament bucks as well as the Summer Splash Freeroll Invitational Tournament.

Here’s all the details players need to cash in on one of the hottest promos of the summer:

From Sunday, June 3 through Sunday, September, 2 2018 every entry into the $40K Guaranteed tournament counts. Register and play in the scheduled $215 buy-in tournament during the promo period to qualify.

Play in a minimum of three of the $40K (from the same account, obviously) and the prizes begin to roll in. The more $40Ks you play, the more tournament dollars you receive to put towards other tournament buy-ins.

Prizes begin with $10 bonus tournament dollars and scale all the way up to a free entry into a future $215 Sunday $40K Guaranteed. The more Sunday $40K’s you enter, the more BorgataPoker continues to give back.

Perhaps the best part about the promotion is the Summer Splash Freeroll Invitational Tournament. Taking place on Sunday, September 9, everyone who registers and plays in a minimum of three of the Sunday $40K’s will be eligible. This is one freeroll that East Coast grinders will not want to miss as the prizes in the freeroll could do more than pad their bankrolls, it could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

The freeroll tournament offers in excess of $10,000 worth of prizes. The top 50 players who enter will earn at least some free entries into their favorite online tournaments. The early prizes include $25 & $50 worth of BorgataPoker tournament dollars, entries into the Daily $10K Guaranteed, and tickets into the weekly Sunday $40K Guaranteed.

However, those who go deep in the Invitational will earn prizes outside of the online arena. BorgataPoker is helping players step away from the computer and into the casino with land based entries into their prestigious Borgata Poker Open series slated to take place in September.

Players who finish between 8th and 2nd place in the freeroll will win themselves a seat to the BPO Almightly Stack, a value of $450. Last year the Almighty Stack was one of the Borgata’s most popular events during the BPO with over 3000 runners helping exceed the $1 million guaranteed prize pool. First place went to Daniel Buzgon who took home over $151,000.

The winner of the Summer Splash Freeroll will earn themselves a $3500 seat to the World Poker Tour Borgata Poker Open – A ticket to the Main Event, The Big Dance.

For reference, that would be a free seat into the tournament that just last year had a prize pool in excess of $3.6 million. The eventual winner of that event, Virginia’s Guoliang Chen, won a life-changing $789,000. Whoever wins the Summer Splash Freeroll Invitational will have a shot at a six-figure score for participating in the promotion.

Prizes For The Summer Splash Freeroll Invitational:

1 – $3,500 WPT BPO Championship Entry [Land-based]

2-8 – $450 Borgata Poker Open Almighty Stack Entry [Land-based]

9-15 – $215 Sunday $40K Guaranteed Online Entry

16-25 – $109 Daily $10K Guaranteed Online Entry

26-35 – $50 Online Tournament Dollars

36-50 – $25 Online Tournament Dollars

So splash around in the Sunday $40K and win some prizes this summer. Someone is going to have their chance at a six-figure score in the World Poker Tour!