PokerStars Readies for New Game Variants in France Niche variants and mixed games are coming soon to PokerStars.FR and will share liquidity with Spain.

A recent upgrade to the desktop and mobile clients indicates that PokerStars is soon to add new game variants to the cash game and tournament offerings in France.

A PokerStars representative on the French poker forum Club Poker acknowledged the addition of new variants and wrote that they would be made available for real-money “as soon as we receive the green light from the regulators.”

As of now, the only variants that PokerStars offers to its French players are No Limit Hold’em, Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha.

