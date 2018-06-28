PokerStars Offers Platinum Pass to Encourage Live Streaming Operator’s investment into Twitch continues with new competition to find the next ambassador. Share:

PokerStars is in search of the next Twitch Poker Ambassador and it is using its Platinum Pass Adventure promotion to find them.

Jason Somerville, PokerStars brand ambassador and the world’s most popular poker live streamer, is hosting a contest to find the “Next Great Twitch Streamer” in conjunction with his company Run It Up.

“What an amazing opportunity for someone to get involved in Twitch poker, try your hand at Twitch poker streaming and be awarded with a Platinum Pass,” Somerville stated in a recent press release.

