Just as one major series begins to wind down (WSOP) another one (on the opposite coast) gets its start. It’s time one again for the Borgata Summer Poker Open. For East Coast grinders, it’s the ultimate summer poker series set in the heart of Atlantic City.

Starting on July 7 and running through July 27, the 2018 Borgata Summer Poker Open offers players 20 events and $3.3 million in guarantees, and there are another 20 secondary events on the schedule as well. The main event, the $2500 + $200 tournament with two starting flights that begins on July 22, is one of two tournaments that comes with a $1 million guarantee.

The secondary events start on July 9 and run through July 27. The buy-ins range from $80 + $20 for the Almighty Stack Qualifier Re-Entry to $540 + $60 for the BSPO Championship Mega Qualifier NLH Re-Entry.

The BSPO structure is championship worthy with a starting stack of 30,000 chips (300bb) and 60 minutes levels on Day 1. Levels improve to 75 minutes for those who make Day 2. Should things go wrong early, players can hop right back in the same starting flight with unlimited re-entries. Truly ambitious players with deep bankrolls can even play both starting flights and, should they last both starting days, they will take their largest finishing stack forward. And for those that make it all the way to the end, the main event final table will be live streamed for all to see.

In 2017 the main event was simply massive. 600 players helped create a prize pool of over $1.4 million. In the end Abraham Korotki ended up besting WSOP Main Event Champion Joe McKeehen to take home nearly $350,000 for his sixth career six-figure score. McKeehen, one of poker’s best No Limit Hold’em players, added $196,425 to his over $15 million career lifetime earnings. Also in the field in 2017 were poker stars Paul Volpe, Thomas Cannuli, Olivier Busquet and Vinny Pahuja – all of whom made the money.

But the main event is just one of many tournaments that grinders will find exceptional value in.

Event #1, the Borgata Deepstack Kick-Off Event on July 10, is a $540 + $40 tournament that offers players five starting flights to help them find a bag. This tournament also has a $1 million guarantee attached and have the option for unlimited re-entry as well as allowing players to take their best stack forward.

Another schedule highlight is Event #9, the very popular Almighty Stack. The $350 + $50 buy-in gets players 100,000 in tournament chips (500bb) and 30 minute levels. It’s the ultimate tournament to give grinders the maximum amount of time to pick their spots and accumulate a stack to take on to day 2.

Also on the schedule is a Ladies event, a Seniors event, a Survivor tournament, bounty tournaments, turbos and a six-max event.

Summer is also the perfect opportunity for poker players to give back as the BSPO holds the 10th Annual “Put A Bad Beat On Hunger” charity tournament. Every entry to the $100,000 guaranteed tournament donates $10 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, a worthy cause. Cabot is also helping add some incentive for players to participate by providing two entries into the WPT Borgata Poker Open Championship in September.

So mark your calendars and make your plans to make your way to the Borgata for non-stop tournament action this summer starting on July 7.

Registration for the entire schedule of events is currently available online or in person at the Borgata Poker Room.