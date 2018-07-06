This year, the series guarantees close to $4 million across 121 events spread over two weeks with affordable buy-ins starting from as low as 11 cents.

PokerStars has released the dates and schedule for its next major tournament series of the year, MicroMillions.

Touted as the world’s most popular and richest tournament series, the annual low-stakes festival returns for its 14th installment and will kick off on July 16. This year, the series guarantees close to $4 million across 121 events spread over two weeks with affordable buy-ins starting from as low as 11 cents.

Despite the low cost of entry, the operator still promises to pay out millions in prizes including a $1 million guarantee for the 2-day Main Event.

Just like in every MicroMillions series, the Main Event will carry a buy-in of just $22 with the winner taking home at least $100,000. Last year, the Main Event drew a record-breaking number of over 85,000 entrants and smashed its guarantee by 70% to create a prize pool of $1.7 million—the biggest ever in the history of the MicroMillions.