In an attempt to improve the recreational player experience, PokerStars has announced plans to further expand its “Seat Me” blind lobby into the Italian market.

Moreover, the company also announced that the Italian market will serve as a “major test” for yet another cash game change: A six-table cap on the number of cash tables one can play simultaneously.

“Starting July 17, players at PokerStars.it will be limited to playing six regular cash game tables at any one time. The table caps for all other games, including Zoom, will remain as they are today,” wrote Severin Rasset, Director of Innovation and Operations for The Stars Group and PokerStars, on PokerStars Blog.