The Borgata Summer Poker Open Championship kicks off on Sunday with its first of two starting flights. Day 1A starts at 11 AM local time on Sunday. The $1 million guaranteed tournament continues on Monday with its second starting flight (Day 1B) which also kicks off at 11 AM local time.

Players looking to increase their chances of taking down this prestigious east coast poker tournament have the opportunity to play in both day 1 flights. For those players that are fortunate enough to make Day 2 on both Day 1A and Day 1B, they will be able to take their biggest of the two stacks forward.

The tournament also allows unlimited re-entries, so even if you bust (as long as it happens in the first 10 levels of Day 1) you can re-enter and receive a new stack.

For those working with a bankroll that may not be large enough to afford the $2700 buy-in for the event, there are still chances to win your way into the event.

There are still plenty of chances to satellite your way in including two Super Satellites. The first one starts at 7:40 PM on Saturday and the second will go off at the same time on Sunday. These Super Satellites have a $400 buy-in and guarantee to give away at least one seat into the $2700 buy-in Borgata Summer Poker Open Championship.

Players can also qualify for the BSPO Championship satellite by playing in a smaller buy-in tournament, for as little as just $5. Daily qualifiers that award entries into satellites run through Saturday at 5:30, 8:30 and 10:30 PM. Those $45 Borgata Summer Poker Open online satellite entry tickets must be used by Sunday or they will be forfeited. There is also a Turbo Qualifier on Sunday that starts at 5:40 PM.

Players that choose the online poker path to make their way into the BSPO Championship have the chance to gain additional value by utilizing the generous reload bonus offer from Borgata. The next Reload Bonus round starts on Sunday, just in time to play the Turbo Qualifier and the Super Satellite on Sunday.

Use the bonus code RELOAD718A to get a 100% matching bonus for deposits up to $500. You will then have 15 days to clear the bonus. Full details on how the bonus is released and the play-through requirements can be found on the Borgata web site here. And, if you would like to continue taking advantage of Borgata’s deposit bonus es after the Borgata Summer Poker Open is in the books, there are two more $500 deposit match periods in August.

Players that win multiple entries into the BSPO Championship cannot exchange those additional entries for cash but they can be used for re-entry purposes.

For those that want to sweat friends and family that may be playing in the BSPO Championship or if you just want to follow along with the action, check out the updates on the Borgata Summer Poker Open Blog.

The BSPO Championship is a four-day tournament scheduled to conclude on Thursday July 26 with the final table to be live streamed, adding some extra incentive for those players looking to make a name for themselves on the poker scene.