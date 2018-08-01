French-based operator Winamax has finally concluded its month-long investigation into two suspected players accused of using bots or automated tools at the Expresso lottery-style sit and go tables.

The two accused players were invited to play at the Winamax office in Paris to prove their innocence. One of the players agreed to play at the office while the other did not comply and therefore Winamax suspended the associated account indefinitely.

It is worth noting that both players had been under active monitoring for several months.