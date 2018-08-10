The Borgata online poker room has announced yet another new promotion called “Hot Seat” for its New Jersey players. In this promotion, players who play Sit & Gos are randomly awarded at the tables with prizes up to $2500.

Running throughout August, players who participate in Six-Max Sit and Go tables between 6 pm and 10 pm will be eligible to receive additional rewards. Borgata will randomly give away $25 tournament dollars to selected players every hour. A total of $2500 will be paid out which means that one hundred lucky players will win throughout this month.

However, the promotion is eligible only for No Limit Hold’em 6-max Sit & Go Turbo tables ranging from $5 to $100. Multi-table Sit & Go’s, Qualifier Sit & Go’s, hyper or heads-up tables and Omaha Sit & Go’s are not eligible for this promotion.

Often online poker rooms tend to focus more on their cash games and tournaments, Borgata opting to reward its Sit & Go players is quite interesting. Sit & Go’s used to be quite popular among both recreational and professional players because of their low variance nature; however, since the advent of fast-fold cash games and three-handed jackpot SNGs, single table Sit & Gos have lost their charm. This new Sit & Go promotion will certainly help bring back those players and perhaps allow the format to regain some of its lost glory.

$15,000 Oktoberfest Freeroll Invitational Tournament

Borgata is also running another promotion, but this one is for its MTT players. In this generous promotion, Borgata is awarding over $15,000 in tournament tickets and tournament dollars via a freeroll which will take place on October 1. The freeroll is a re-entry tournament and so players can use additional tickets to re-enter the tournament.

To be eligible to play in the Oktoberfest Freeroll Invitational tournament, players must play in at least ten daily scheduled $109 buy-in tournaments at 7 pm between August 1 and September 30. Players who play twenty-five scheduled daily $109 tournaments will receive two tickets and players who play forty tournaments will receive three tickets.

The Oktoberfest Freeroll invitational tournament will reward the top seventy-five players with the winner receiving an entire month of thirty $109 Daily Guaranteed tournaments worth $3270—something which has never been done before in the New Jersey online poker market. Similarly, second place will win fifteen tickets and third place will receive ten tickets. In total, twenty-five players will be awarded tickets to $109 tournaments and the remaining players will be awarded tournament dollars.

Summer Poker Reload Bonus

Additionally, Borgata is also running its biggest reload bonus in the Garden State this summer.

Players will need to make a deposit of up to $500, and Borgata will match the entire deposit via their online rewards program. Players earn iRPs (reward points) when playing real money games at the Borgata online poker room. The Reload Bonus will be released in ten slabs in 10% increments of the bonus amount. For example, if a player deposits $100, they will receive ten slabs of $10 each.

To release a 10% portion of the bonus, players must earn eight times the amount of the slab, i.e., 80 iRPS. Players will have to clear the bonus in just 15 days.

There are only two opt-in dates remaining for the $2500 Summer Reload Bonus which started in June.

Dates and Bonus Codes For $2500 Reload Bonus: