Americas Cardroom, an offshore-regulated US-facing poker site, has been plagued with a series of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on its server, forcing the operator to cancel several tournaments throughout the whole week.

The first attack wave came shortly after it kicked off its online tournament series, the Mini Online Super Series (MSOS) on August 5. Over $10 million is guaranteed throughout the series.

Due to DDoS attacks on August 5th we were forced to cancel MOSS events 1, 2, and 3. We will be rescheduling thes… https://t.co/EtV7YL8Jrv— Americas Cardroom (@ACR_POKER) August 05, 2018

Although the site’s technicians tried to mitigate the issues and were successful in doing so for a short period, the attacks came back and it continued throughout the week.