PokerStars, the world’s largest real-money online poker room, is trialing a new structure at the fast-fold tables for its Italian customers. All the Zoom tables excluding heads-up have become five-max instead of the standard six-max.

The change came into effect on August 13, as per the Italian poker news site, Italiapokerclub. Many players found this move surprising as there was no official communication from PokerStars prior to the change nor has there been confirmation or an explanation since.

The change comes just a month after PokerStars launched another trial in Italy: Players are limited to playing a maximum of six tables simultaneously across all cash games, excluding Zoom.