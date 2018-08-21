The World Series of Poker online poker brand looks set to enter the Pennsylvania market thanks to its parent company Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE) working with Harrah’s Casino Philadelphia to become the first partnership approved to provide online gaming in the state of Pennsylvania.

“It is expected the CaesarsCasino.com and World Series of Poker brands will be among those launching in Pennsylvania after satisfaction of all 'go live’ condition,” the companies announced in a joint press release issued on Tuesday.

WSOP.com is preparing to offer a full slate of online poker products when it launches in Pennsylvania including cash games, Sit and Gos, and a variety of Multi-Table Tournaments.

Buy-ins will be geared towards players with bankrolls both big and small. WSOP.com stated that cash games on the new site in Pennsylvania are expected to start with stakes as low as 1¢/2¢ and tournament buy-ins will be as little as $1.10. Of course, freeroll tournaments will also be available.

Limit and No-Limit Hold’em games are planned on both full- and short-handed tables. Omaha and Seven Card Stud are also in the works according to the site which will be available via mobile and desktop clients.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) issued the first three Interactive Gaming Certificates on August 15, paving the way for those operators to offer online poker and casino games within the state of Pennsylvania once the market officially opens.

“We thank the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and look forward to continuing to work together on the next steps in bringing online gaming to Harrah’s Philadelphia,” Harrah’s Philadelphia Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Albrecht said in a statement.

“We’re very bullish on the offering online gaming provides our guests and are excited for the opportunity Pennsylvania presents,” Melanie Gross, CIE’s vice president of online casino, went on to say. “We have a wealth of knowledge and experience from our six years in the online gaming space in the U.S. and believe we’ll be able to hit the ground running in Pennsylvania when online gaming commences in the state.”

Full Steam Ahead for Online Gaming in Pennsylvania

Interactive Gaming Certificates, which allow for the provision of online poker and casino games to be offered to people within the state of Pennsylvania were also issued to Parx Casino and Mount Airy Casino.

All three casinos can move forward with bringing their online gaming products to market.

Notably, Mount Airy Casino issued a press release just before receiving its Interactive Gaming Certificate to announce its partnership with PokerStars, stating that they will offer a full complement of online gaming products to players within the state.

“We’re excited to take this next step as The Stars Group looks to broaden its presence in the United States,” said Matt Primeaux, SVP Strategy & Operations, USA at The Stars Group, at the time. “In partnership with Mount Airy Casino Resort, we believe we’re well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the Commonwealth by bringing our world leading offerings to Pennsylvania players.”

People in Pennsylvania can expect to see the PokerStars branded online poker room and casino games along with sports betting under the BetStars brand.

In addition, Mount Airy will continue working with its long-standing partner 888 to bring an 888poker branded poker room to the Mount Airy online gaming site. The pair have been working together since 2016 in anticipation of the state coming online.

Elsewhere, Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), which is in the process of acquiring Presque Isle Downs & Casino, will offer online table and slot games, but it has chosen not to pursue an online poker gaming certificate.

Replicating the Online Poker Success in New Jersey

888poker and WSOP.com will both want to replicate the recent success of their growing revenue in the New Jersey market.

WSOP.com and 888poker operate online poker rooms on the All-American Poker Network (AAPN). Since the network has been allowed to let its players in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey compete at the same tables, it has captured the top spot in the New Jersey market, overtaking former market leader PokerStars NJ in May.

The All-American Poker Network (run under CIE) recorded its third consecutive month of year-over-year growth in the New Jersey market according to figures reported earlier this month by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).